BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 DaVita Inc :
* DaVita announces change for medicaid patients seeking affordable care act plan coverage
* DaVita inc- will suspend support for applications to AKF for charitable premium assistance by patients enrolled in minimum essential medicaid coverage
* Change announced will affect approximately 2,000 patients, or about one percent of DaVita's total patient population
* Policy change would result in a reduction in its annualized operating income of up to approximately $140 million before any offsets
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook