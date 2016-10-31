Oct 31 Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* Operational update

* In three months to September 2016, Shoprite group increased turnover by 15.7 pct, continuing momentum of last quarter of 2016 financial year

* RSA Supermarkets, group's primary business, increased sales by 12.4 pct during a period

* Store openings are continuing as planned with 16 supermarkets and 5 furniture stores opened during this quarter