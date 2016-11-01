Nov 1 China Household Holdings Ltd

* On 29 Oct China Household entered into a memorandum with Zhongheng Investment

* Pursuant to memorandum Zhongheng Investment intends to sell at total consideration of no less than hk$1.45 billion

* co to acquire a national 5a tourist spot under china shenzhou aerospace-themed park tourism township project encompassing tourism, culture and industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: