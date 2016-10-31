Whitbread sales rise as Costa Coffee strengthens
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.
Oct 31 Aker Bp Asa :
* q3 revenues $248 million (reuters poll $258 million)
* q3 ebitda $179 million (reuters poll $173 million)
* q3 production of 112.6 mboepd including BP Norge
* The newly merged company is on track with the integration process and the board of directors proposes a dividend of usd 125 million, split equally for december 2016 and march 2017
* This translates into a dividend per share (dps) of usd 0.185 per quarter
* The company aims to sustain a minimum dividend level of usd 250 million per year going forward, payable quarterly and to increase this level once johan sverdrup is in production
* Says maturing snadd towards pdo in 2017
* Says building a potential new core area north of alvheim
* Says assessing aker bp's capital structure going forward with the aim to lower cost of capital over time
* expects full year 2016 (bp norge included for 12 months) capex to be usd 910 - 930 million
* says exploration expenditures are expected to be usd 240 - 260 million in 2016
* says production guidance for 2016 is expected between 118 and 120 mboepd
* says production cost is expected to average about 13 usd per barrel of oil equivalent
* says capex for johan sverdrup project continue to come down and break-even oil price for phase one is now estimated to be below usd 25 per barrel
* says ivar aasen project remains on schedule and budget towards planned start-up in december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported on Thursday better than expected sales growth in the last six months, helped by improvements in its U.S. business and the strong U.S. dollar.
LONDON, Jan 26 British software firm Sage Group is reviewing options for its underperforming U.S. payments business, including a possible sale, the company said in a first-quarter trading statement on Thursday.