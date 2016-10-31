(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

Oct 31 Aker Bp Asa :

* q3 revenues $248 million (reuters poll $258 million)

* q3 ebitda $179 million (reuters poll $173 million)

* q3 production of 112.6 mboepd including BP Norge

* The newly merged company is on track with the integration process and the board of directors proposes a dividend of usd 125 million, split equally for december 2016 and march 2017

* This translates into a dividend per share (dps) of usd 0.185 per quarter

* The company aims to sustain a minimum dividend level of usd 250 million per year going forward, payable quarterly and to increase this level once johan sverdrup is in production

* Says maturing snadd towards pdo in 2017

* Says building a potential new core area north of alvheim

* Says assessing aker bp's capital structure going forward with the aim to lower cost of capital over time

* expects full year 2016 (bp norge included for 12 months) capex to be usd 910 - 930 million

* says exploration expenditures are expected to be usd 240 - 260 million in 2016

* says production guidance for 2016 is expected between 118 and 120 mboepd

* says production cost is expected to average about 13 usd per barrel of oil equivalent

* says capex for johan sverdrup project continue to come down and break-even oil price for phase one is now estimated to be below usd 25 per barrel

* says capex for johan sverdrup project continue to come down and break-even oil price for phase one is now estimated to be below usd 25 per barrel

* says ivar aasen project remains on schedule and budget towards planned start-up in december 2016