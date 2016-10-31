Oct 31 Utenos Trikotazas AB :

* At end Q3 of 2016 earned 994 thousand euros ($1.09 million) of operating profit - it is three times more than at same period last year

* Q3 group profit before tax amounted to 820 thousand euros compared to 76 thousand euros last year

* Q3 consolidated group sales compared with same period of 2015 grew by 18.7 % and reached 16.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)