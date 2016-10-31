UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Utenos Trikotazas AB :
* At end Q3 of 2016 earned 994 thousand euros ($1.09 million) of operating profit - it is three times more than at same period last year
* Q3 group profit before tax amounted to 820 thousand euros compared to 76 thousand euros last year
* Q3 consolidated group sales compared with same period of 2015 grew by 18.7 % and reached 16.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources