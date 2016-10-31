Oct 31 RIB Software AG

* Says operating ajusted EBIT increased by 34.1% to eur 11.0 million euros in first nine months

* Says operating adjuested EBITDA increased by 24.3% to eur 17.9 million in first nine months

* Says total sales rose by 23.6% to eur 70.8 million in first nine months