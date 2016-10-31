Oct 31 Elekta AB

* Says USITC judge in preliminary decision regarding legal process with Varian Medical Systems declares Elekta has not enfringed on patents related to imaging enhanced radiotherapy

* Says judge dismissed Varian's infringement claims on patents related to imaging enhanced radiotherapy and declared them not infringed by Elekta or invalid due to prior art incorporated in patents exclusively licensed by Elekta

* Says judge further stated that certain parts of Elekta's radiotherapy solutions are violating patents owned by Varian, predominantly related to algorithms used in treatment planning software

* Says judge's initial determination is being analyzed and several grounds have been identified on which to seek review of this initial determination before the USITC