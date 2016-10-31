European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Hypoport AG :
* 9-month at 113.5 million euros ($124.42 million), consolidated revenue was up by approximately 10 percent year on year (Q1-Q3 2015: 103.1 million euros)
* 9-month earnings rose by 15 percent to 17.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 14.7 million euros)
* Anticipate a further increase in our market share during Q4 of 2016. For 2016 as a whole and for 2017, we continue to expect revenue and earnings growth to be just into double figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.