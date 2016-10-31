Oct 31 Hypoport AG :

* 9-month at 113.5 million euros ($124.42 million), consolidated revenue was up by approximately 10 percent year on year (Q1-Q3 2015: 103.1 million euros)

* 9-month earnings rose by 15 percent to 17.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 14.7 million euros)

* Anticipate a further increase in our market share during Q4 of 2016. For 2016 as a whole and for 2017, we continue to expect revenue and earnings growth to be just into double figures