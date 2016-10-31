European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Capital & Regional Plc
* announces unconditional exchange of contracts for sale of mall shopping centre in camberley for a cash consideration of £86.0 million
* Completion of sale is expected to take place by middle of november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.