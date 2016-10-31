European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Buys 13 properties comprising a total of 100,000 m2 in Copenhaen
* Seller is Danish pension company Unipension
* Purchase price totals 700 million Danish crowns ($103 million) and yield is estimated at 7 percent
* Possession will be taken on Nov. 1 2016
* Following acquisition, Wihlborgs now owns and manages about 400,000 m2in Copenhagen area, with a market value of 4 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7850 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.