European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Derwent London Plc
* Capital & Counties Properties Purchases tower house from derwent london for £67.5m
* Acquired freehold interest of tower house, 10 southampton street, covent garden, from derwent london plc ("derwent london") for £67.5m before purchaser's costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
LONDON, Jan 26 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming the demonetisation in India and weak economy in Brazil.