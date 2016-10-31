Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 ASML Holding NV :
* Affirms 2020 growth opportunity
* Confirms its view, first stated at 2014 investor day, of an annual revenue opportunity of 10 billion euros ($10.96 billion)in 2020
* Operational leverage in our business model is expected to lead to an opportunity in 2020 to increase gross margin to around 50 percent
* Expected higher sales to a rise in earnings per share to more than 8 euros
* Planned acquisition of Hermes Microvision Inc. (HMI) will provide additional opportunities for growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)