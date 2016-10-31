Oct 31 PEH Wertpapier AG :

* 9-Mth result after taxes of 1.8 million euros ($1.97 million)surpasses the full-year result for 2015 by 89.2%

* Q3 EBITDA rose by 57.3% to 0.8 million euros, earnings before taxes rose by 68.6% to 0.7 million euros ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)