Oct 31 Gasporox AB (publ) :

* Enters into 5-year exclusive supply agreement, gets first order of 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($190,000)

* Agreed minimum volumes are estimated to generate total sales in range of 10 million-12 million crowns over five years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0302 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)