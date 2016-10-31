UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Olam International Limited
* company constantly explores and reviews corporate development opportunities which are in line with its corporate growth strategy
* "some of these are in nature of acquisitions, divestments and joint ventures."
* company is currently in discussions with various parties on some of these opportunities.
* no definitive agreements have been signed at this time and there is no certainty that any of them will materialise. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources