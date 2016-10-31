UPDATE 2-St. James's Place gets boost to assets from strong investor inflows, market gains
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
Oct 31 China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd
* China zheshang bank co ltd- seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to financial information of bank for nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.
Jan 26 Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth day in a row on Thursday, reaching their highest close in three months after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000-point level for the first time.