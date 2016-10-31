Oct 31 Lianhua Supermarket Co Ltd :

* Reference is made to announcement issued by Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd dated 30 march 2016

* Company has decided not to proceed with acquisition and continuing connected transactions

* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business, financial and operational position of group

* Updates on transaction in relation to acquisition of Yiwu City Life & Jimaisheng and disposal of Lianhua Logistics