UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Lianhua Supermarket Co Ltd :
* Reference is made to announcement issued by Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd dated 30 march 2016
* Company has decided not to proceed with acquisition and continuing connected transactions
* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business, financial and operational position of group
* Updates on transaction in relation to acquisition of Yiwu City Life & Jimaisheng and disposal of Lianhua Logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources