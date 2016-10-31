Oct 31 Gjensidige
* Cecilie Ditlev-Simonsen has decided to resign her position
after five years as Executive Vice President in charge of brand,
communications and marketing
* CEO Helge Leiro Baastad regrets Ditlev-Simonsen's
resignation but says he understands her decision to pursue new
career opportunities
* The areas that Ditlev-Simonsen has been responsible for
will be divided among Group General Services (Communications),
Private Norway (Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships) and
Technology and Development (Portal)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)