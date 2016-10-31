Oct 31 Gjensidige

* Cecilie Ditlev-Simonsen has decided to resign her position after five years as Executive Vice President in charge of brand, communications and marketing

* CEO Helge Leiro Baastad regrets Ditlev-Simonsen's resignation but says he understands her decision to pursue new career opportunities

* The areas that Ditlev-Simonsen has been responsible for will be divided among Group General Services (Communications), Private Norway (Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships) and Technology and Development (Portal)