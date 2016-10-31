BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Gemphire Therapeutics
* Says European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. 2658536 gemcabene and derivatives for treating pancreatitis
* Gemphire Therapeutics - patent covers use of Gemcabene for decreasing risk of developing pancreatitis in patients having a blood triglyceride level of 500 mg/dl or higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook