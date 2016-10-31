Oct 31 Geotrekk SA :

* To raise capital via series F share issue via private subscription without preemptive rights

* Plans to issue no less than 1 million of series F shares and no more than 3 million of series F shares at the issue price of 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9465 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)