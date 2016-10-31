Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Silverlake Axis Ltd
* Sale Of Shares In Global Infotech Co. Ltd
* sale shares were sold, pursuant to aforesaid block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of rmb35.18 million
* sold a further 1.5 million git shares by block trade on chinext of shenzhen stock exchange
* intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for general working capital purposes, special dividends, reduction of borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)