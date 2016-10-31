Oct 31 Silverlake Axis Ltd

* Sale Of Shares In Global Infotech Co. Ltd

* sale shares were sold, pursuant to aforesaid block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of rmb35.18 million

* sold a further 1.5 million git shares by block trade on chinext of shenzhen stock exchange

* intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for general working capital purposes, special dividends, reduction of borrowings