Oct 31 Baltika AS :

* In Q3 revenue from continued operations stayed close to last year's level and was 11,966 thousand euros ($13.12 million)

* Group's Q3 resulted in net loss in amount of 296 thousand euros, which is an increase of 354 thousand euros compared to same period last year

* Gross profit was 5,432 thousand euros in Q3, which is 81 thousand euros higher than in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)