Oct 31 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :

* Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic

* Vtti and Enna have signed an agreement for purchase by Vtti of 70% of Adriatic Tank Terminal (att) in Port Of Ploce

* Vtti and Enna will jointly expand and operate newly built terminal in Port Of Ploce

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: