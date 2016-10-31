BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :
* Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic
* Vtti and Enna have signed an agreement for purchase by Vtti of 70% of Adriatic Tank Terminal (att) in Port Of Ploce
* Vtti and Enna will jointly expand and operate newly built terminal in Port Of Ploce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook