Oct 31 Sistema :

* Announces that it has signed a binding sale-and-purchase agreement for shares of MTS in connection with the tender offer to purchase MTS shares by MTS's subsidiary Stream Digital.

* Under the agreement, Sistema will sell to the purchaser up to 25,454,636 ordinary shares of MTS (up to 1.27% of the company's issued share capital), for a consideration of up to 5.1 billion roubles.

* The precise number of shares for the purpose of the deal will be calculated on the basis of the number of shares that will be sold by MTS's minority shareholders under the Tender Offer, in proportion to Sistema's effective share in the share capital of MTS as of Oct. 31, 2016 (50.65 percent).

* The transaction will be carried out at a price equal to the single strike price at which MTS's minority shareholders will sell the company's shares under the Tender Offer.