Oct 31 Asia Poly Holdings Bhd :

* Asia Poly Holdings Bhd - proposed disposal of 30 pct equity interest in fdl technology Sdn. Bhd. comprising 120,000 ordinary shares of RM1.00 each

* Proposed disposal will not have any material effect on EPS, net assets per share of APHB for FY Dec 2016

* Asia Poly Holdings Bhd - proposed disposal is expected to generate an estimated one off gain of approximately RM8,495 for APHB