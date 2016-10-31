UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 OKOMU Oil Palm Company Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 turnover of 10.91 billion naira versus 7.75 billion naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit from continuing operations before tax 5.33 billion naira versus 2.87 billion naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2eLFWRd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources