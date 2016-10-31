BRIEF-Sinocare says 2016 div payment
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 3.6 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Oct 31 Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 921.9 million naira versus 936.8 million naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before income tax expense 145.9 million naira versus 155.3 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2eqxzXX Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 120 percent
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds details, shares, analyst)