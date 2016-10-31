Fitch Rates Chengdu Xingcheng Investment's USD Notes Final 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (CXIG) USD300m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 16 November 2016. The net proceeds of the bond issue will be used for g