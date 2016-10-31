"Show me the money": divorce first, then trade deal, EU tells UK
* As London eyes global trade, Brussels wants bill settled first
Oct 31 Swire Pacific Ltd
* application has been made to stock exchange of hong kong limited for listing of u.s.$5 billion medium term note programme
* listing of programme is expected to become effective on 1 november 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As London eyes global trade, Brussels wants bill settled first
* Says Q1 total completions up 23 pct to 581 units (Q1 2016: 471 units)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds details, shares, analyst)