Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Digia Oyj :
* Finnish tax authorities decided upon determination for taxation purposes of acquisition cost of shares of Digia Plc and Qt Group Plc
* According to decision, Digia and Qt Group ratio of fair value of shares deviates by more than 30 percentage points in ratio of net assets transferred to companies
* Says acquisition cost of Digia's share shall be 48.14 pct of Digia's original acquisition cost before partial demerger
* acquisition cost of Qt Group's share shall be 51.86 pct of Digia's original acquisition cost before partial demerger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)