Oct 31 CTS Eventim :

* Ticketcorner and Starticket will enter into an alliance and build a joint Swiss ticketing group

* Merger is still subject to approval of Swiss competition commission and shall be completed after approval in first half of 2017

* Ticketcorner Holding AG, which is half owned by each of CTS Eventim Group and Ringier, will hold 75 pct and Tamedia 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)