BRIEF-Facebook Inc says introducing new privacy basics
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook
Oct 31 Broadsoft Inc -
* Broadsoft reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Quarterly total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $84.1 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.04 to $2.22
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $333 million to $341 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $337.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation and said it will boost plant capacity to meet stronger demand.