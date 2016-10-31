BRIEF-Medy-Tox to buy back shares at 4.08 bln won

Jan 26 Medy-Tox Inc : * Says it will repurchase 10,000 common shares * Says repurchase amount is 4.08 billion won * Says repurchase period from Jan. 31 to April 25 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/zruJEB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)