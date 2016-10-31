BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 HollyFrontier Corp: Conference call
* HollyFrontier says expects Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants unit acquisition to generate $100-200 million of annual EBITDA
* HollyFrontier says on a pro forma basis, sees lubricant to account for over 20 pct of normalized refining EBITDA compared with 10 pct EBITDA for HollyFrontier as a standalone
* Says expects acquisition to lead to 3-22 percent EPS accretion for HollyFrontier in 2017
* "Our vision is basically to double the size of our company by the year 2020" Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says