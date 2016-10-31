Oct 31 GE and Baker Hughes on a
conference call discussing merger of GE's oil and gas business
with Baker Hughes:
* GE CEO Immelt says Baker Hughes deal assumes a "slow" oil
price recovery
* GE CEO Immelt says this is the right time in the cycle to
invest
* GE CEO Immelt says Baker Hughes deal assumes oil prices of
$45-$60 per barrel through 2019
* GE executive says GE and Baker Hughes' oil and gas
offerings have "minimal overlap"
* GE executive says GE sees over 6 percent of deflation in
GE Oil and Gas this year
* GE executive says oil & gas industry spent about $800
billion in 2015, believe new company will serve about 20 percent
of this market
* Baker Hughes CEO started talking with CEO of GE Oil & Gas
Lorenzo Simonelli 4-5 months ago
* Baker Hughes and GE executives say some work already done
on regulatory front
* GE exeuctive says partnership with National Oilwell Varco
to continue
