BRIEF-Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away - Economic Times
* Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away this morning due to heart failure - Economic Times
Oct 31 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P raises Pakistan sovereign credit rating to B from B-
* S&P on Pakistan - Improved macroeconomic stability has raised pakistan's growth prospects and bolstered its fiscal and external buffers
* S&P on Pakistan - Estimate Pakistan's GDP per capita to be US$1,500 in 2016
* S&P on Pakistan - Revised upward forecasts of average annual GDP growth to 5% over 2016-2019 from earlier estimate of 4.7%
* S&P on Pak- Rating reflects improved construction, services sector activity, low-cost oil,finance, high investment associated with China-Pak economic corridor
* S&P - Forecast Pakistan's gross general government debt to fall below 60% of GDP by 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2e4Q4Ac)
BEIJING, Jan 26 China offers "an anchor of stability and growth" in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkish banks should continue to support any company that shows the "slightest sign of life", Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said, as part of a $65 billion loan guarantee programme aimed at reviving struggling firms.