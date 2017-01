Oct 31 Ekspress Grupp AS :

* In Q3 of 2016, revenue of group increased 2% as compared to same period year before

* Group's EBITDA amounted to 1.9 million euros ($2.08 million), being 10% lower compared to Q3 of 2015 and 8% lower than our most recent forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)