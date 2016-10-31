Oct 31 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :

* Board resolved to propose a non-public issuance of a shares; co to issue new a shares to five specific target investors

* Total proceeds will amount to not more than rmb15 billion

* Maximum number of a shares to be issued under non-public issuance, being 741.5 million a shares

* Applied to shanghai stock exchange for resumption of trading in a shares and a share convertible bonds on nov 1

