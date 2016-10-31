Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Oct 31 Blackrock Inc :
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill - reflation across emerging Asia is reflected in improving corporate profits
* Emerging Asia currencies have also stabilized this year, and the region has relatively high credit ratings among EMS
* See policy related risks to China'S growth like new property curbs
* Emerging Asia faces potential challenges of renewed U.S. dollar strength, U.S. protectionism post-election, geopolitical crises
* "We do see policy related risks to China'S growth such as new property curbs"
* "Favor assets in Indonesia and India"; rate cuts in Indonesia support more corporate investment, consumer spending Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds details, shares, analyst)
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported 679 million pounds in first-half operating profit, down 9 percent, after it absorbed a big hike in Premier League soccer costs.