Oct 31 Magnit says:

* The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 126.12 roubles ($1.99) per share related to the financial results of the first nine months of 2016;

* Total dividend payout seen at 11.9 billion roubles;

* Dividend record date Dec. 23, 2016.

* In August, the board recommended paying a dividend of 84.60 roubles per share on first half 2016 results. Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.3575 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)