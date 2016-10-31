BRIEF-China Real Estate sees FY 2016 net profit down 40 pct to 70 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
Oct 31 Gunes Sigorta :
* Q3 unconsolidated non-life technical income of 204.1 million lira ($65.77 million) versus 222.6 million lira year ago
* Q3 unconsolidated net profit of 10.1 million lira versus 8.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1032 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Shandong Xinchao Energy Corporation Limited :
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital