BRIEF-China Real Estate sees FY 2016 net profit down 40 pct to 70 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
Oct 31 Kapital Yatirim :
* Q3 net profit of 68,034 lira ($21,929.47) versus 158,025 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1024 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Shandong Xinchao Energy Corporation Limited :
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital