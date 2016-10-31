Oct 31 Pool Corp :

* Co,certain units amended receivables purchase agreement between Superior Commerce Llc,SCP Distributors Llc, purchasers, Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi Ufj

* amended RPA to extend facility termination date to Oct 29, 2018

* amended RPA to include amendments to certain base facility limits,to increase maximum facility limit to $220 million in months of May and June