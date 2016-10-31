Oct 31 Security National Financial Corp :

* Federal judge denied motion by Lehman Brothers Bank FSB, Aurora Loan Services Llc for offset against judgment in favor of co's unit

* memorandum decision,order grants motion by SecurityNational Mortgage opposing Lehman bank's motion for replenishment in case

* Judge Nuffer ordered parties in lawsuit within 14 days, file joint motion with proposed schedule for resolving remaining issues