BRIEF-ObsEva SA announces pricing of initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
Oct 31 Security National Financial Corp :
* Federal judge denied motion by Lehman Brothers Bank FSB, Aurora Loan Services Llc for offset against judgment in favor of co's unit
* memorandum decision,order grants motion by SecurityNational Mortgage opposing Lehman bank's motion for replenishment in case
* Judge Nuffer ordered parties in lawsuit within 14 days, file joint motion with proposed schedule for resolving remaining issues Source text - bit.ly/2fxgLmx Further company coverage:
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares