Oct 31 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :

* Raiffeisen banking group Uniqa shares to be pooled and held by RZB

* Resolved to purchase shares in Uniqa Insurance Group AG amounting to a 2.24 per cent stake in total from Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien, Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and Raiffeisenlandesbank Kärnten

* Together with the sale announced in July, RZB will consequently hold around 10.87 percent of shares in Uniqa in total

* Uniqa shares held by Raiffeisen banking group will be pooled and held at RZB level, and holding structure for subsidiaries will be further simplified

* It was agreed that purchase price would be kept confidential

* Purchase of 2.24 per cent Uniqa stake will have a small negative effect on capital ratios

* Impact of both transactions on RZB's common equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded) will still be positive in amount of around 60 basis points

* Effect would be identical for merged entity comprising RZB and Raiffeisen Bank International AG