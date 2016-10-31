BRIEF-Murphy&Spitz Green Capital: capital increase by 10 pct of share capital
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital
Oct 31 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :
* Raiffeisen banking group Uniqa shares to be pooled and held by RZB
* Resolved to purchase shares in Uniqa Insurance Group AG amounting to a 2.24 per cent stake in total from Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien, Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and Raiffeisenlandesbank Kärnten
* Together with the sale announced in July, RZB will consequently hold around 10.87 percent of shares in Uniqa in total
* Uniqa shares held by Raiffeisen banking group will be pooled and held at RZB level, and holding structure for subsidiaries will be further simplified
* It was agreed that purchase price would be kept confidential
* Purchase of 2.24 per cent Uniqa stake will have a small negative effect on capital ratios
* Impact of both transactions on RZB's common equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded) will still be positive in amount of around 60 basis points
* Effect would be identical for merged entity comprising RZB and Raiffeisen Bank International AG Further company coverage:
* Says David Pritchard was appointed by board as company's senior independent director on Jan. 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on a spillover of positive sentiment from gains in regional equity markets.