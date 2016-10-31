Whitbread sales rise as Costa Coffee strengthens
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.
Oct 31 Meyer Burger Technology Ag :
* COO Thomas Kipfer to leave the company as of April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported on Thursday better than expected sales growth in the last six months, helped by improvements in its U.S. business and the strong U.S. dollar.