Oct 31 Nikkei

* Minebea's operating profit likely fell 30 percent on the year to 18.5 bln yen ($176 million) for the April-September half - Nikkei

* Minebea Co Ltd's projections for the full year will likely be maintained, with operating profit forecast to fall 13% to 45 billion yen -Nikkei

* Minebea Co Ltd's sales apparently dropped 8 percent to 270 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei