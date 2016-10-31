Oct 31 CME Group Inc :

* As of Nov. 14, to move portion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances from existing commercial depositories to Chicago fed

* On and after Nov. 14, co to pay interest rate of 40 basis points/annum on overall clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances

* CME spokeswoman says account will hold $1.5 billion to $2 billion of clearing member proprietary initial margin cash balances Source text (bit.ly/2egcNgk) Further company coverage: