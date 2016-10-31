Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Commcenter SA :
* H1 revenue 26.7 million euros ($29.2 million) versus 26.7 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 0.4 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 837,000 euros versus profit 17,000 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2dViHVi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)